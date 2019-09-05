Two boys who vandalised Stamford Skatepark apologise before Stamford mayor and town council
Two boys appeared with their parents before Stamford Town Council to apologise for their acts of vandalism at Stamford Skatepark.
The boys, who gave their first names, both spoke individually before last week’s full meeting as part of ‘reparations’ agreed with the police and the council.
The first boy said he was ‘sorry’ and hoped to ‘join’ the skatepark to help look after it.
