A skatepark has been recognised for the difference it makes to young people.

Trustees from Bourne Dimenson Skatepark received an award from Active Lincolnshire after years of campaigning finally came to fruition.

The facility opened earlier this year and has become a popular attraction for young people in the town.

Dimension Skatepark received an award from Active Lincolnshire. Pictured are sponsor Mark Locking, principal of Lincoln College, Nelly Jacobs and Jonathan Budd from Dimension Skatepark and ceremony host Ladi Ajayi. Photo: Active Lincolnshire

It clinched the Positive Experiences for Children and Young People Award at the Lincolnshire Sports and Physical Activity Awards.

Trustee Jonathan Budd said: “To receive the award after so many years of trying to open a skatepark is fantastic. I first got involved with the project when I had three young children who I thought would benefit from it, but they’ve now grown up and got children of their own.

“It’s been great to see how busy the skatepark is and the variety of people who are using it.”

Kane Rivett at the skatepark in Bourne

Jonathan attended the awards night in Lincoln with fellow trustee Nelly Jacobs.

Active Lincolnshire spokesman Paul Chandler said: “At every stage of the process Dimension Skatepark impressed our panel of expert judges with the dedication and tenacity they have shown in campaigning for this amazing facility over so many years.

“The judges were inspired by the team’s commitment to not only building a great skatepark, but to developing a safe space for children and young people to socialise and create a new opportunity for them to be more active in Bourne.

“The award is for creating positive experiences for children and young people and the creation of this park did exactly that.”