A Conservative councillor is “delighted” to have retained his seat.

Councillor Barry Dobson (Con) was re-elected as ward member for Dole Wood on South Kesteven District Council.

He beat Independent candidate Nigel Eveleigh by 409 votes to 352.

Councillor Barry Dobson.

Coun Dobson “I am delighted to be back in.”

He added that he hoped to continue the work of “this great council”, “although we have lost some people tonight”.

Coun Dobson continued: “This is the ninth year. I hope to make it to 12 now.”

The candidates for Dole Wood on stage.

The turnout was 38.78 per cent.