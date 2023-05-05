A new councillor was “shocked” to be elected, joining a stalwart of 25 years who retained his seat.

Councillor Phil Knowles retained his seat on South Kesteven District Council to represent Bourne East after receiving 417 votes.

He will be joined by the newly-elected Councillor Zoe Lane (Con), who said she was “shocked” to have been voted in by 355 people, beating the incumbent Councillor Julia Ray Reid (Con) by two votes.

Phil Knowles and Zoe Lane.

Coun Lane is “passionate about the heritage” of Bourne and is “keen to see this protected and balanced against the constant need for growth and development”.

Coun Knowles said that he was “pleased to have come out on top” in such an “extremely hard fought” campaign.

They both thanked the people of Bourne East.

Phil Knowles and Zoe Lane.

With a turnout of 28.07 per cent, Barnabas Hughes (Lab) recevied 214 votes, Brenda Johnson (Ind) received 352 votes and Julia Reid (Con) received 353 votes.