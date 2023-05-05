Two councillors retained their seats, with one expressing sadness for her colleagues who were voted out.

Councillor Helen Crawford (Con) and Councillor Anna Kelly (Dem Ind) kept their seats on South Kesteven District Council, representing Bourne West.

Coun Crawford, who received 629 votes, said: “I am sorry that we have lost some really good councillors tonight which is a shame.

Helen Crawford (right) and Anna Kelly.

“They have all worked tirelessly for our district and its residents.

“I am worried now for the future of South Kesteven.”

Coun Kelly, who got 600 votes, said: “Bourne is about community much more than it is about politics.

The candidates for Bourne West on stage.

“It’s very good because I can carry on doing the things I have been doing.”

Elsewhere, John Ireland (Lib Dem) received 579 votes and John Riley (Lab) received 194.