SKDC: Election results - who won in the Stamford, Bourne, Deepings and rural wards?

The votes have been counted and the candidates are sleeping off a long night of waiting.

Here are the councillors who will represent people in each ward of South Kesteven District Council in our area, and the number of votes they received.

Click on the hyperlinked headings to read more on that result.

Aveland Ward:

Moseley, Peter (Con) - uncontested

Bourne Austerby Ward:

Fellows, Paul (Ind) - 678

Kingman, Jane (Con) - 500

Reid, Robert (Con) - 507

Bourne East Ward:

Knowles, Philip (Ind) - 558

Smith, Judith (Con) - 459

Bourne West Ward:

Crawford, Helen (Con) - 638

Kelly, Anna (Ind) - 740

Casewick Ward:

Cooke, Kelham (Con) - 1039

Trollope-Bellew, Rosemary (Con) - 969

Castle Ward:

Robins, Nick (Con) - 365

Deeping St James Ward:

Dilks, Philip (Ind) - 1291

Stevens, Judy (Con) - 945

Thomas, Jill (Con) - 714

Dole Wood Ward:

Dobson, Barry (Con) - uncontested

Glen Ward:

Benn, Chris (Con) - 493

Market and West Deeping Ward:

Baxter, Ashley (Ind) - 1126

Broughton, Bob (Con) - 774

Moran, Virginia (Ind) - 766

Morton Ward:

Woolley, Sue (Con) - 416

Stamford All Saints Ward:

Exton, Mike (Con) - 533

Griffin, Breda-Rae (Con) - 562

Stamford St George’s Ward:

Johnson, Gloria (Con) - 398

Wheeler, Amanda (Lib Dem) - 398

Stamford St John’s Ward:

Dawson, John (Con) - 531

Sandall, Susan (Con) - 531

Stamford St Mary’s Ward:

Bisnauthsing, Harrish (Lib Dem) - 626

Lee, Matthew (Con) - 617

