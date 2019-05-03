Home   News   Article

SKDC: Election results - who won in the Stamford, Bourne, Deepings and rural wards?

By Suzanne Moon
-
Published: 11:47, 03 May 2019
 | Updated: 11:50, 03 May 2019

The votes have been counted and the candidates are sleeping off a long night of waiting.

Here are the councillors who will represent people in each ward of South Kesteven District Council in our area, and the number of votes they received.

Click on the hyperlinked headings to read more on that result.

Aveland Ward:

  • Moseley, Peter (Con) - uncontested

Bourne Austerby Ward:

  • Fellows, Paul (Ind) - 678
  • Kingman, Jane (Con) - 500
  • Reid, Robert (Con) - 507

Bourne East Ward:

  • Knowles, Philip (Ind) - 558
  • Smith, Judith (Con) - 459

Bourne West Ward:

  • Crawford, Helen (Con) - 638
  • Kelly, Anna (Ind) - 740

Casewick Ward:

  • Cooke, Kelham (Con) - 1039
  • Trollope-Bellew, Rosemary (Con) - 969

Castle Ward:

  • Robins, Nick (Con) - 365

Deeping St James Ward:

  • Dilks, Philip (Ind) - 1291
  • Stevens, Judy (Con) - 945
  • Thomas, Jill (Con) - 714
Dole Wood Ward:

  • Dobson, Barry (Con) - uncontested

Glen Ward:

  • Benn, Chris (Con) - 493

Market and West Deeping Ward:

  • Baxter, Ashley (Ind) - 1126
  • Broughton, Bob (Con) - 774
  • Moran, Virginia (Ind) - 766
Morton Ward:

  • Woolley, Sue (Con) - 416

Stamford All Saints Ward:

  • Exton, Mike (Con) - 533
  • Griffin, Breda-Rae (Con) - 562

Stamford St George’s Ward:

  • Johnson, Gloria (Con) - 398
  • Wheeler, Amanda (Lib Dem) - 398

Stamford St John’s Ward:

  • Dawson, John (Con) - 531
  • Sandall, Susan (Con) - 531

Stamford St Mary’s Ward:

  • Bisnauthsing, Harrish (Lib Dem) - 626
  • Lee, Matthew (Con) - 617
Toller Ward:

  • Hansen, Jan (Ind) - 388
