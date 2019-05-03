SKDC: Election results - who won in the Stamford, Bourne, Deepings and rural wards?
Published: 11:47, 03 May 2019
| Updated: 11:50, 03 May 2019
The votes have been counted and the candidates are sleeping off a long night of waiting.
Here are the councillors who will represent people in each ward of South Kesteven District Council in our area, and the number of votes they received.
Click on the hyperlinked headings to read more on that result.
Aveland Ward:
- Moseley, Peter (Con) - uncontested
- Fellows, Paul (Ind) - 678
- Kingman, Jane (Con) - 500
- Reid, Robert (Con) - 507
- Knowles, Philip (Ind) - 558
- Smith, Judith (Con) - 459
- Crawford, Helen (Con) - 638
- Kelly, Anna (Ind) - 740
- Cooke, Kelham (Con) - 1039
- Trollope-Bellew, Rosemary (Con) - 969
Castle Ward:
- Robins, Nick (Con) - 365
- Dilks, Philip (Ind) - 1291
- Stevens, Judy (Con) - 945
- Thomas, Jill (Con) - 714
Dole Wood Ward:
- Dobson, Barry (Con) - uncontested
Glen Ward:
- Benn, Chris (Con) - 493
- Baxter, Ashley (Ind) - 1126
- Broughton, Bob (Con) - 774
- Moran, Virginia (Ind) - 766
Morton Ward:
- Woolley, Sue (Con) - 416
Stamford All Saints Ward:
- Exton, Mike (Con) - 533
- Griffin, Breda-Rae (Con) - 562
- Johnson, Gloria (Con) - 398
- Wheeler, Amanda (Lib Dem) - 398
Stamford St John’s Ward:
- Dawson, John (Con) - 531
- Sandall, Susan (Con) - 531
- Bisnauthsing, Harrish (Lib Dem) - 626
- Lee, Matthew (Con) - 617
Toller Ward:
- Hansen, Jan (Ind) - 388