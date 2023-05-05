Two Green Councillors were voted in as their local election success continued.

Councillor Paul Fellows (Ind) retained his seat in Bourne Austerby on South Kesteven District Council with 664 votes, and he will be joined by two Green Party members to represent the ward.

Rhys Baker and Emma Baker received 530 and 587 votes respectively, as former cabinet member for housing and property Robert Reid lost his seat.

The candidates for Bourne Austerby.

Coun Rhys Baker said: “Thank you everyone. This is not just a victory, it is a start. We now have a responsibility.”

He said he felt “privileged”, and “very pleased” that there has been such a change across the council.

Coun Fellows said: “I am just so pleased to be able to support the town so many of us love.

“It is an absolute privilege to be elected again. Bourne is a wonderful town.”