A recycling plant at Market Deeping is seeking to increase the amount of waste it can move from 50,000 tonnes a year to 75,000 tonnes a year.

Lincolnshire County Council is responsible for determining the planning application concerning the Market Deeping Waste Transfer Station on the Northfields Industrial Estate and has sought the view of South Kesteven District Council.

SKDC is not allowed to oppose the scheme but can give comments.

SKDC (20078507)

Its planning committee last week said the county council must consider implications ‘including increased parking and possible adverse impact on amenity through odour noise and any other pollution that may result’.