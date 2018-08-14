SKDC planning to protect Stamford Conservation Area

News (3589213)

Public consultation opens on Monday, August 20, into proposals to introduce new planning rules for unlisted properties in the heart of historic Stamford.

South Kesteven District Council wants to introduce an Article 4 Direction covering Stamford Conservation Area.

The move is in response to the gradual loss of traditional features from unlisted buildings such as traditional timber windows and the removal of traditional roofing slates and chimneys, which are resulting in the erosion of the character of the Stamford Conservation Area.

Owners of unlisted properties currently have permitted development rights to make minor alterations including changing the style and material used for alterations such as replacement doors, windows and changes of roofing materials or to put up a satellite dish.

With an Article 4 Direction in place, such alterations would require planning permission.

SKDC cabinet member for growth, Coun Helen Goral, said: “The aim is to help safeguard the special character of the conservation area and prevent the gradual erosion of the area’s heritage.

“Property owners will still be able to make changes, but they will have to go through an application process, which means any planned changes must be appropriate.”

More information will be available at drop-in sessions to be held at Stamford Arts Centre from 10pm to 4pm on Thursday, September 6 and 13.

The consultation period runs until September 30.

People can respond online at conservation@southkesteven.gov.uk, or in writing to the Conservation Team at The Council Offices, St. Peter’s Hill, Grantham, NG31 6PZ.