SKDC to switch to LED street lights

South Kesteven District Council is to replace its existing street light with LED lights as they wear out.

The council has 3,593 footway lights, which are mostly in villages and council parks and car parks. SKDC also has street lighting associated with housing privision.

A report for the environment overview and scrutiny committee, meeting on Tuesday, says SKDC has an annual energy bill of £121,000 on lighting, plus an annual £50,000 maintenance bill.

Committee members are recommended to vote to replace existing lamps to energy efficient LED lights when existing lights reach their end of life. Current budget savings with regards to street lighting should also be used to complete a ‘relamping’ process.

A council spokesman added SKDC has no plans to switch any off.