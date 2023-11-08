Lots of ‘oohs’ and ‘aahs’ could be heard in Rutland at the weekend during the county’s annual fireworks show.

Thousands of people gathered at Oakham Rugby Club off Burley Parkway on Saturday (November 4) for the fun-filled event organised by the Rutland Lions.

Allan Grey, member of Rutland Lions and event director, said the evening was ‘expectant and enjoyable’.

The Rutland fireworks. Photo: James Williamson

He added: “Despite the adverse weather the event was a great success with about 2,500 people attending.

“A substantial amount will have been raised for the area.”

For the adults there was a bar and hot food while children enjoyed fair rides.

Two displays took place which were set to popular music, one which was shorter and quieter and a second more dramatic one.

The event has been organised by the Rutland Lions club for more than 40 years and is one of its biggest fundraisers.

Allan described the well-established display as a ‘Rutland institution’.

“There are usually a number of people on social media pages saying ‘how can you be so cruel’ and ‘why can’t we have silent fireworks’.

“Our response is that we have two displays lasting about fifteen minutes once a year which raises a lot of money for local charities and attracts people who would otherwise have garden displays at all sorts of random times.

“We on balance think it provides a benefit.”

To keep traffic and parking disruption to a minimum businesses nearby offered their car parks.