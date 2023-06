Firefighters were called after paper inside a skip caught alight.

The emergency call to Glinton Road, Helpston was made shortly after 3pm on Friday.

Firefighters from Dogsthorpe in Peterborough arrived to find a well-developed fire which they extinguished using a water jet.

Firefighters were called. Photo: iStock

They returned to their station by 4.45pm having assessed the cause to be accidental.