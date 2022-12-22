A new clinic is helping people who experience breathing difficulties when they sleep.

The sleep apnoea clinic was set up at Stamford Hospital due to demand - a growing number of people are affected by the condition, which causes breathing to stop and start during sleep.

It can cause side effects such as falling asleep at the wheel, heart disease, stroke and high blood pressure.

Snoring can be a sign of sleep apnoea. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto/monkeybusinessimages

The nurse-led clinic sees about seven patients a week, who are referred by their GPs.

Respiratory nurse specialist Jacqui Russell said the sleep apnoea clinic was set up to deal with a build up of referrals as a result of the pandemic.

“The main symptoms associated with sleep apnoea are regular unrefreshed sleep and continuous daytime tiredness, but severe snoring and pauses in breathing are also common.

Patients wear a oximeter to measure their blood-oxygen levels

“When patients come into clinic, we look at the sleep pattern, lifestyle and conduct a series of tests. They are sent home with a pulse oximeter to wear on their wrist overnight which measures their oxygen levels.”

This year the clinic assessed 155 patients and found about a quarter had mild sleep apnoea, manageable through lifestyle changes such as weight loss and exercise.

Another quarter had either moderate or severe sleep apnoea and were referred to specialist centres to see if they would benefit from a continuous positive airway pressure machine to manage their condition.

Jacqui added: “Sleep apnoea is easily diagnosed and managed but left untreated could lead to long-term health issues including increased risk of heart disease and stroke, high blood pressure and even falling asleep while driving.”

Stamford Hospital runs a sleep apnoea clinic

According to The Sleep Apnoea Trust, about 13 per cent of adult men suffer from obstructive sleep apnoea. Most are overweight and they all snore.

They feel tired and sleepy during the day and at night are often observed to stop breathing.