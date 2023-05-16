So confident they’ll never need their larger sizes again, slimmers across Rutland have raised over £2,500 by donating the clothes they’ve successfully slimmed out of to Cancer Research UK.

The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw 2023 has been an even bigger success this year for Rutland - it gives Rutland Slimming World members a chance to celebrate the difference that they’ve made to their health and the reduced risk of a range of health conditions including cancer, whether they’ve dropped one dress or waist size, or six.

The four Rutland Slimming World groups collected a fantastic 103 bags of clothes, shoes, and accessories as part of the Big Slimming World Clothes Throw. The bags have been donated to the Oakham Cancer Research UK shop as part of the national fundraising campaign.

Slimming World's Sheryl Tranmer and Lesley Storey, with shop manager Fiona Riley

The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw aims to raise awareness of how keeping a healthy weight can reduce the risk of developing some types of cancer. Each of the filled bags is worth around £25 to the charity.

As well as fundraising, the partnership between Slimming World and Cancer Research UK aims to raise awareness of the links between obesity and cancer. Slimming World has supported Cancer Research UK since 2013 and has helped to raise more than £18 million for its work to create a world where everyone can live longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer.

Fiona Riley, manager of the Oakham Cancer Research shop said: ‘’A big thank you for all the fantastic donations received. Your support is extremely important to us! Thank you all very much. Each year you do us proud!”