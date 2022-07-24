The discovery of gas pipes under Red Lion Square in Stamford has been described as ‘embarrassing’ by the councillor for roads.

The square is having its 15-year-old Yorkstone setts replaced with sturdier ones after the surface became cracked and uneven.

Coun Richard Davies (Con), executive member for highways, said the fact Lincolnshire County Council knew there were old pipes under the road 15 years ago, when the first Yorkstone setts were laid, meant there were no excuses.