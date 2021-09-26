Three companies short-listed for an award will be trying to win over the judges to prove they are the best small business.

J Laverack Bicycles, The Danish Invader and Sportsrooms have all made the final for Small Business of the Year at the annual Mercury Business Awards.

J Laverack Bicycles is based in Oakham, and has seen rapid growth over the past three years.

Mercury Business Awards logo web

When asked how he felt to be nominated, David Clow, one of the co-founders, said that it’s a ‘fantastic feeling’ to be recognised for all their hard work.

He added: “In the past three years, we have gone from having two employees to nine.

“The sale growth has been rapid and the whole experience has been a whirlwind ride.”

Chris Needham, landlord at the Danish Invader

J Laverack Bicycles found it difficult to operate in the pandemic whilst the showroom was forced to shut, however the company did see a significant growth in interest for bikes.

David said: “We found it difficult to keep going during the pandemic as we need people to visit in order to help them.

“However, the cycling industry has had a massive boom of interest over the last year or so, and we have been busier than ever.”

The Danish Invader in Stamford was also nominated for the award for putting its customers first.

Chris Needham, landlord, said: “Being nominated is a positive thing for the staff.

“The pandemic has been tough so we are all excited and overwhelmed.”

During the pandemic, staff at the Danish Invader worked day and night to clean and do other additional tasks in order to keep customers safe.

Chris said: “With the pub still being recognised for its efforts and appreciated, I am overwhelmed - more for the staff as they deserve it.

The Sportsrooms team

“They always look after the customers and go above and beyond to make sure they are okay.”

Chris noted that the team all work as if The Danish Invader is their own pub which helps them to feel like one big team.

Sportsrooms in Oakham was also short-listed for the award.

The business was launched in 2015 with the goal of simplifying sports travel. After, spotting a gap in the market for a high level, dedicated sports travel agent the business set out to deliver world class accommodation and travel for sports teams, events and fans.

Chris Newsham, director, said: “We are really delighted to be nominated, it’s very important to us and it’s great recognition for our team.”

Sportsrooms struggled when coronavirus hit due to all travel and sports stopping, however the company saw a rise in their reputation.

Chris said: “The pandemic hit us really hard as all sports and travel had stopped. However we did find that our reputation grew over coronavirus and we were seen as a safe and secure business for sports teams.”

The whole of the Sportsrooms team will be attending the awards night to celebrate.

n The winner of the Mercury Business Awards will be announced at a ceremony at Greetham Valley on Friday, October 15.

To find out more about the awards e-mail: sharron.marriott@iliffepublishing.co.uk.