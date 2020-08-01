Home   News   Article

Stamford town councillor Julie Clarke talks about her life as an engineer, businesswoman, children's author and magistrate

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 14:00, 01 August 2020

“If someone had told me, when I was growing up on a council estate in Liverpool, that I was going to be a magistrate, I’d have laughed,” says Julie Clarke with a twinkle in her eye.

The Stamford town councillor left school with the aspiration - and the training - to be a journalist. She hasn’t (yet) fulfilled this role, but given her unflinching readiness to try out different skills, it’s perhaps not out of the question.

Julie instead took a summer job with a shipping company and had travelled the world by her mid-twenties - albeit gaining an appreciation of international container ports, rather than tourist destinations.

Read more
BusinessHuman InterestStamford

More by this author

Suzanne Moon

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE