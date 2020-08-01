“If someone had told me, when I was growing up on a council estate in Liverpool, that I was going to be a magistrate, I’d have laughed,” says Julie Clarke with a twinkle in her eye.

The Stamford town councillor left school with the aspiration - and the training - to be a journalist. She hasn’t (yet) fulfilled this role, but given her unflinching readiness to try out different skills, it’s perhaps not out of the question.

Julie instead took a summer job with a shipping company and had travelled the world by her mid-twenties - albeit gaining an appreciation of international container ports, rather than tourist destinations.