Rutland will not receive much funding from the termination of the HS2 project.

The ‘redirected’ £36billion announced by the Government is part of the ‘Network North Transport Plan’, the plan to improve transportation and better connectivity within our towns, suburbs and cities.

The majority of these projects are based in the north east and north west of England.

Rutland County Council will receive a small slice of HS2 money for road repairs

In addition to specific projects, local authorities may receive a share of £8.3billion of HS2 money reallocated for roads resurfacing.

Rutland County Council expects to receive £303,000 of this for the year 2023/24 and another £303,000 for 2024/25.