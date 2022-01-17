Football-playing pupils have been spurred on this season thanks to sponsorship from a Stamford business.

Boys and girls at Stamford Welland Academy in Green Lane are ready to start playing again in matches and tournaments - something which has been interrupted by covid.

And with new kit bought by BCM Wealth Management, based in Ironmonger Street, the young squad feels like a proper team.

Lily, Lola and Evie, with Vicky Boddington and Simone Harley from BCM Wealth Management, Stamford Welland Academy head of PE Chris Emmerson, and Ruben, Andrew and Harvey. Photo: Cheryl Pyne

Pupil Lola said she loved the bright new look of the shirts and was pleased about the donation.

Simone Harley from BCM Wealth Management added: “We’ve been in Stamford about five years and thought sponsoring a school team was a nice thing to do.”

Thanking BCM Wealth Management, head teacher Victoria Lloyd said having new kit was a luxury the school would otherwise have to fundraise to buy, so the donation was extremely welcome and great for the football team's morale.