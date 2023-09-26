A new event exceeded expectations after winning the support of young people.

Stamford’s first skate and paint event was held for young people in the town at the Recreation Ground on Sunday (September 24).

It was part of Stamford-based Art Pop-Up’s plans to find out what young people in the town need and how they can be better supported.

Nine-year-old Joseph Corden Perry with artists Korp and Amanda

Sam Roddan, founder of Art Pop-Up, said: “The event was amazing and went beyond our expectations.

“Across the day 250 people showed up which was incredible.

“The support everyone gave was brilliant and it was really nice to be able to work with a different demographic.”

Anna Smith and Rose Chase join in the painting. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Specialist youth workers were enlisted throughout the summer and spoke with dozens of children who said they wanted a dedicated space to socialise and more things to do.

Sam hopes the skate and paint competition is the first step towards this.

Twenty-five skateboarders and scooter riders competed across different age group categories.

There was also a paint jam which allowed children to learn from street artists and create their own work.

Charlie Beardsley, 13, and Liam Carter, 12, took part in the competition. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Sam and her team had just three weeks to organise the event due to the last minute funding approval, which she describes as ‘pretty crazy’.

However, quickly volunteers rallied to help plan and support on the day.

Sam said: “It really felt like a community event with people coming together.”

She added: “I want to say a massive thank you to everyone who offered support one way or another.

The Skate and Paint event on the Stamford Recreation Ground. Photo: Chris Lowndes

“To turn an event around in three weeks is quite a feat.

“There was a huge amount of red tape to jump through and we couldn’t have done it without the support of the community and volunteers.”