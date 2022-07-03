The Nottingham building society in Stamford swapped the branch for branches of a different kind as the team took to nature for their first ever wellness walk.

Instead of their usual office environment they enjoyed trees, grass and open spaces as part of the latest link-up with MindSpace Stamford, a mental health and wellbeing charity which has previously been supported by the building society.

Colleagues from The Nottingham and charity representatives were joined by members of the public on a scenic three-mile walk in Burghley Park.

Some of the people who took part in the inaugural wellness walk organised by The Nottingham and MindSpace Stamford

Branch manager Julie Smith said: “It was a wonderful event and hopefully the first of many.

"The idea was for people to meet others, have a chat and be there to listen or be listened to, and we’re happy as that’s exactly what happened.

“We were thrilled to be able to make the donation to MindSpace at the end of last year and are delighted to have built on that by getting the wellness walks up and running with them. People can rest assured there’ll be another one very soon.”