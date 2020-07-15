'Snow' settles at Sheep Market in Stamford - in the middle of July
Published: 07:42, 15 July 2020
| Updated: 08:28, 15 July 2020
People woke to a scattering of 'snow' this morning - despite it being the middle of July.
The flakes had settled across the square at Sheep Market, Stamford, in front of Nook Furniture Co, The Golden Fleece, and up the alley past The Cosy Club.
But, on closer inspection, this was no weather event worth getting excited about - and a snowball fight was completely off the cards.
