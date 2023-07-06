A group which started out as a meeting place for widows has reached its 30th anniversary.

The group has evolved with time to become known as Rutland Ladies Social Group, and is open to women of all ages who live alone without a life partner.

Members meet once a month to socialise and listen to guest speakers, but enjoyed a special lunch courtesy of The Plough at Greetham for their 30th anniversary celebration.

Members of the Rutland Ladies Social Group celebrate their 30th anniversary

Chairperson Irene Reay said: “It’s a lovely, comfortable friendship group where everyone feels welcome.

“I lost my husband seven years ago and was at a low ebb. A lady invited me to come along and when I arrived it felt like getting into a warm bath. It was so comforting. There was no need to put up any pretence – everyone was friendly and chatty.”

The group has 30 members ranging from women in their 60s to a 97-year-old. Some are widowed while others and divorced or live alone by choice, but Irene says there is no pressure for people to talk about their circumstances.

She added: “It’s just a nice, sociable place to be.”

The group meets at St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Station Rd, Oakham. Anyone interested in joining can contact Irene Reay on 01572 812373.