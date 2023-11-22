Plans to put solar panels on farmland near Stamford have been given the green-light.

The Abbots Wood Solar Farm Extension, planned by the Larkfleet Group, will see 32 acres of agricultural land south of Wittering Ford Road turned over to solar panels.

The site, which is between Wittering and Barnack, will form an extension to an already permitted, but not yet fully built out, solar farm to the north-east.

Plans submitted by the Larkfleet Group to Peterborough City Council

The field borders the A1 and is bounded on its western side by trees.

Peterborough City Council approved the plans on Wednesday last week (November 15) subject to conditions.