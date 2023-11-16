Six months of evidence hearings relating to a proposed solar farm have reached an end.

The Mallard Pass scheme, potentially the UK’s largest solar farm, centring around Essendine, is being decided by the national Planning Inspectorate.

Evidence hearings close today (Thursday, November 16).

Marilyn Hurst logged her concerns with the Planning Inspectorate

The proposed Mallard Pass Solar Farm has caused a great deal of controversy

The examining authority to write its report and make a recommendation to the Secretary of State, who must make a decision by May 16, 2024.