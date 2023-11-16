Evidence hearings end for Mallard Pass solar farm
Published: 17:00, 16 November 2023
Six months of evidence hearings relating to a proposed solar farm have reached an end.
The Mallard Pass scheme, potentially the UK’s largest solar farm, centring around Essendine, is being decided by the national Planning Inspectorate.
Evidence hearings close today (Thursday, November 16).
The examining authority to write its report and make a recommendation to the Secretary of State, who must make a decision by May 16, 2024.