A contentious solar farm application will take centre stage at a planning meeting next week.

South Kesteven District Council is holding an extraordinary planning meeting next week and will discuss Mallard Pass, which is proposed for the Rutland and Lincolnshire border north of Stamford.

The proposed solar farm, stretching 4.2 miles and centred around Essendine, has angered many residents.

Developers assert the project could power 92,000 homes over the next 30 years.

Detractors argue that it could disrupt wildlife habitats, consume agricultural land, and drastically alter the landscape.

Ramblers at the site of Mallard Pass

While some have concerns about a loss of agricultural land and potential impacts on food security, others argue the urgency of the climate crisis necessitates a shift towards renewable energy sources, even if it means tough decisions.

The council’s response to the Mallard Pass proposal has underlined potential energy benefits and environmental concerns and it has called for more information on the landscape, visual, and agricultural impact of the project.

An Environmental Statement review has also highlighted concerns about the potential effects on wildlife, particularly bats and birds, and the need for mitigation.

The proposed Mallard Pass

Officers stated in their report: “South Kesteven District Council has declared a climate emergency recognising a commitment to contribute to the global efforts to tackle climate change. Renewable energy proposals are supported by national and local policy.

“However, there are a number of potential adverse effects that need to be balanced against the benefits of such schemes.”

The final decision on the Mallard Pass Solar Farm proposal will not be made by the district council.

The project is classified as a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP) and due to its proposed generating capacity exceeding 50 megawatts the decision lies with the Government Planning Inspectorate.

Mallard Pass is one of several solar farm projects currently under consideration in Lincolnshire, a region that could potentially power over 637,000 homes with solar energy.

However, these projects have sparked controversy due to concerns about their impact on farmland and rural landscapes.

The extraordinary planning meeting will be held at the council offices in Grantham and people can watch it live online through the South Kesteven District Council website or as a recording.

The meeting will be on Thursday (June 15) at 10am.