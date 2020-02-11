Solar panels could soon adorn the roof of Stamford’s historic town hall, it has emerged.

The idea has come up at town council meetings several times with minutes from a meeting in September stating that a business case was now being prepared.

The Mercury contacted the council to find out how far along any plans to install the panels on the Grade II listed building are.

Stamford Town Hall (17685415)

In response, town clerk Patricia Stuart-Mogg said: “Stamford Town Council is exploring the installation of solar panels but as you will appreciate the Town Hall is a Listed Building so this matter requires careful examination.”

A spokesman for Historic England, which champions heritage sites across the country, said they could not comment on any proposals until approached by the council.

But the news has gone down well with town councillor Amanda Wheeler who is in the process of setting up a Climate Action Group.

She said: “This is exactly the sort of issue the Climate Action Group is being formed to consider and I am entirely supportive of any efforts by the Town Council to reduce its carbon footprint.”

What do you think of the idea of solar panels on the town hall roof? Make sure you vote in our poll below!

The town hall building on St Mary’s Hill was completed in 1779 and was part-funded by the Cecil family, according to the council’s website.

Before then council business had been carried on since the Middle Ages in a room over the gateway on the bridge.

The town hall has changed over the years, including the remodelling of the entrance hall in the early 19th century and the addition of the council chamber in the early 20th century.

The external terrace and stairs are an addition from about 1952. A major renovation programme, including the provision of a lift, was still ongoing in 2013.

The mayor’s parlour houses the town’s charters, civic plate and regalia, some of which date back to the 15th century.

Other rooms include the court room, which was used as a magistrates’ court until about 2010 but is now largely used for civic receptions.

Stones on Stamford High Street are being replaced by Tarmac

Click here to read more of the latest news

Read more EnvironmentStamford