A stray dog rescued from Afghanistan after the Taliban seized power has begun a new life in Stamford.

Ade Parsley raised £4,400 to fly golden retriever Soldier over to live in his New Street home.

Soldier was among 130 dogs that charity workers were told to release at Kabul Airport in August last year after evacuation flights out of the country stopped taking animals.

Soldier has taken to walks around the Burghley Estate and the Meadows

"I was literally counting down the hours until he arrived," said Ade.

"I was up all night looking at the flight trackers.

"It was very emotional when I first saw him as I had waited so long to get him.

"He gave us a cuddle straight away and there were no signs of distress at all after such a long journey.

"He is the most gorgeous dog - he’s so friendly."

Ade Parsley raised £4,400 to fly Soldier over after seeing a photo of him online

He has quickly settled into Stamford life and enjoys walkies on the Meadows and Burghley estate, although has had to adjust to sharing his new home with Ade's two cats.

"We have been doing very guarded introductions with the cats as Solider is very territorial over his food and toys," Ade added.

"We think it's because he had to protect what food he found when he was at Kabul airport."