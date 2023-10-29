There’s no doubt about it; we are becoming more adventurous as consumers – and travel is no different, with more people wanting to go further and experience more on their travels, writes Travel Counsellor Emma Savage.

However, what do you do when you want to explore the world, but there’s no one at home to go with? Well, that’s something that just isn’t a problem anymore, because there is a market in travel which is booming, and that market is the solo traveller.

Women are leading the way, with some tour operators reporting that up to three quarters of its solo customer base are female. Saga’s 2023 Travel Report found that women over 50 were twice as likely to want to travel alone as their male counterparts. That’s not to say solos are necessarily single, as many people travel alone by choice, because of differing interests and abilities to their partner. As we get older, our wanderlust doesn’t fade, because these days, age is just a number and people are living better and longer than ever.

Camels. Photo: Travel Counsellors

The pandemic certainly has spurred on the solo traveller, who no longer want to put things off and instead, dive straight into the adventures they’ve been dreaming of. The travel industry has been quick to respond and there are now a large number of tours dedicated to the solo traveller, as well as zero-single supplement offers and even tour operators who will only deal with solo travellers.

There are no limits on where you can go and the things you can experience as a solo traveller. Whilst I can tailor make anything you dream of, sometimes its nice to go with likeminded people and when you’re far from home it can be reassuring to be with others. Don’t worry though, its not all coach trips, as some of the companies I work with are so far removed from the traditional ‘group tour’ that you’d be amazed. For example, they include explorations of local towns by motorbike, overnight stays in desert camps, city tours which use local trains and trams to get around. There are food tours which take you behind the façade of the city to the places locals like to eat, and optional experiences like staying with a host family to really get to grips with local culture.

Cityscape. Photo: Travel Counsellors

The groups on these trips are small, generally only 12-16 people and they use local tour guides to give that local insight and expertise. These companies can take you to places which are a bit off the beaten track and more difficult to navigate on your own; such as a Pakistan Expedition by Intrepid and Kazakhstan and Kyrgystan by Jules Verne (they’re on my personal wish list!)

If you want to explore the world but are hesitant because you’re on your own, don’t be; and if you need some help, contact me.

Happy travels!