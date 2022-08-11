People were urged to set aside worries about their homes and a loss of crops and embrace the UK's largest 'solar farm' in order to ward off the climate and energy crisis.

Virginia Moran, an 'Alliance SK' councillor for Market and West Deeping ward, made the comments about the Mallard Pass solar farm proposal at a meeting of South Kesteven District Council planning committee this afternoon (Thursday, August 11).

Her views included a reminder that "most of the people in this room will be dead and gone by 2050" and therefore they should forget short-term concerns in favour of a longer-term approach, such as a 900-hectare solar panel scheme from Windel Energy and Canadian Solar, which puts the village of Essendine at its centre.

Essendine. Photo: Alan Walters (53575414)

Coun Moran said: "If not now, when are we going to commit to doing something about the climate and energy crisis?"

Fellow Alliance SK councillors representing the Deepings area, Phil Dilks and Ashley Baxter, also urged the council not to stand in the way of the scheme, although they did recognise some amendments to the plans were needed.

Coun Kelham Cooke (Con - Casewick), leader of the district council and in his 30s, said he did intend to be alive in 2050, and had received hundreds of emails from residents of Casewick ward, which he represents.

SKDC leader Kelham Cooke

He said: "I'm not against renewable energy in the district and there is a place for it to go," adding that the area earmarked for Mallard Pass was valuable to residents and for farming.

Coun Rosemary Trollope-Bellew (Con - Casewick) said a review by South Kesteven District Council and Rutland County Council had found half of the land was good quality for food production, a view repeated by Tony Orvis, who spoke on behalf of the Mallard Pass Action Group.

Coun Trollope-Bellew also said residents of her ward had brought up a wide range of concerns to her, including the visual impact of the solar scheme, the effect on wildlife, the potential for flooding and the scale of the development.

David Alliston, speaking as a local resident, described how Mallard Pass would have a devastating effect on the type of life his children grew up with, living on the edge of the countryside.

He added: "I challenge the arrogance and short-sightedness that believes sacrificing the productiveness of land for 40 years, decreasing our food security and increasing our food miles for the inefficient solar panels that will quickly be overtaken by more advanced technology is the right thing to do.

"This huge solar farm is expected to produce just 11 per cent of the 350 megawatts [promised], on average, so by any measure the benefit to the economy is meagre, yet the damage caused to our local communities and beyond by inreversibly transforming our beautiful arable countryside into sterile, uniform and manufactured no-man's-land would be a decision future generations would reflect on with incredulity.

"It is crucial we see beyond the 'greenwashing', and the opportunity for developers to earn a quick buck, by opposing this development and vehemently protecting the local environment we all call home."

Phil Jordan, principal planning officer for the council, reminded members that Mallard Pass was at the 'pre-application' stage of planning and the council would be able to comment on the application when it is made by Windel Energy and Canadian Solar. The council's views, along with the application, will be considered by the government's Planning Inspectorate because the scale of the development is too large to be decided by the district council.

At the end of the meeting, councillors voted to request further information from the companies behind the Mallard Pass solar scheme, because of concerns it would be detrimental to agricultural output and harms to the environment and communities, before they are asked to submit their views on the full planning application.