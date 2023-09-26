More than 250 people attended a parade and dedication ceremony for a new memorial.

The event in Easton-on-the-Hill on Saturday (September 23) paid tribute to members of the 1st Polish Independent Parachute Brigade, which marked its 82nd anniversary on the same day.

Residents of Easton-on-the-Hill were joined by Polish and UK paratroop brigade members, consuls from the Polish Embassy, and members of the Polish Institute of Remembrance from Warsaw.

The parade and dedication was a moving event in the village's history. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Re-enactors of ‘First to Fight’ history group were also present, giving people an opportunity to learn more about the Polish brigade.

Easton-on-the-Hill hosted more than 450 Polish paratroopers during the Second World War, who trained with the 1st British Airborne Corps to be deployed in western Europe. The Polish commander, General Stanislaw Sosabowski, had his headquarters in Rock House, Stamford.

Many of the Poles were killed during Operation Market Garden at the Battle of Arnhem in Holland. Twenty-six died when two US Dakota aircraft crashed over Tinwell during a training exercise.

Many people attended the parade and dedication. Photo: Chris Lowndes

A memorial was built immediately after the war on the site of the Polish encampment in Easton-on-the-Hill, but when that land became privately owned, the village built another in 1984 in a pocket park, Spring Close. A tree came down in a storm in October 2021, destroying this memorial.

Easton-on-the-Hill Parish Council and the village history group worked with ‘First to Fight, The Polish Embassy, and the Polish Institute of National Remembrance to replace what was lost.

The new memorial at the pocket park, made by stonemason Andrew ‘Butch’ Baker and his son William, includes stone salvaged from the 1984 monument.

It was unveiled by Professor Hal Sosabowski, great grandson of Major General Sosabowski.

Professor Hal Sosabowski lifts a parachute to reveal the memorial. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Hal, who is Professor of Public Understanding of Science at University of Brighton, gave a talk about his great grandfather to a packed village hall.

In the evening, Easton’s singing group, Harmony on the Hill, sang a Polish folk song and a wartime medley to entertain the village’s guests. Polish food and English beers were shared, and the 1977 film A Bridge Too Far, in which Major General Sosabowski is played by Gene Hackman, was screened in the background.

The new memorial has an interpretation board and improved seating and access.

Members of the armed forces from Poland laid wreaths on the new memorial. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Wreaths laid on the new memorial. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Tim Nicol, chairman of Easton on the Hill Parish Council said while the destruction of the previous memorial was a disappointment, it led to a renewed focus on the history of the village and its Polish allies.

“Anyone who has been spurred to learn a little more about the history of Poland and especially the part played by Poland during the Second World War cannot fail to be made aware of how brave its people are, and how badly they were treated by enemies and allies alike,” he said.

“We think we have, in our own small way, put things right.”

The parade through Easton-on-the-Hill. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The event was a moving reminder of Easton-on-the-Hill's links with the Polish military. Photo: Chris Lowndes

He added that they had created something to be proud of and that will stand for many years as testament of the village’s thanks to Polish paratroopers, who sacrificed everything for shared freedom.

“They were once, and will always be, villagers of Easton,” said Tim. “Sometimes it takes a village to do the right thing.”