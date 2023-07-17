It will soon be time to choose the cutest kid.

The Rutland & Stamford Mercury's Cute Kids Competition is back for another year and our photographer Andy was at Sainsbury’s in Stamford earlier this month snapping away.

The photos will be in the Rutland & Stamford Mercury out on Friday, July 21, in newsagents and online via the IM News app.

The Cute Kids competition is returning to Sainsbury's in Stamford

Readers can vote to crown the cutest child, using a coupon available in the Mercury.

The first prize for the competition winner is a 20x16-inch canvas portrait of their child.

Second prize is a 16x12-inch canvas portrait, while third prize is a 12x8-inch canvas portrait.