A country boutique has opened on the Grimsthorpe Estate Shooting Ground.

The family-run business Home Wood and Hale opened two weeks ago, with a launch event, featuring champagne, canapes and free giftwrapping.

Its owner is Sophie Coups, 30, whose parents Elaine and Mark Russell run the shooting estate.

Sophie Coups at her new store

The store sells the full Dubarry country clothing range, including handbags and footwear. It also offers the Culinary Concepts range of homewear. There is also ladies’ and men’s clothing, boots and shoes.

Sophie said: “It’s a very boutiquery shop.”

Since the shop opened, Sophie says business has been very good.

“We are selling lots of Christmas gifts. People are also buying lots of boots and shoes.”

The opening follows the estate earlier this year being named Club/Ground of the Year by the national governing body for clay-target shooting in England.

Read more BourneBusinessStamford