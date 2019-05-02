Elections take place today (Thursday May 2) across South Kesteven and Rutland for district and parish/town councils.

Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm.

The Polling Stations in South Kesteven can be found here.

The Polling Stations in Rutland can be found here.

Polling Day is today (9489145)

In South Kesteven, elections for 56 seats are taking place, except the uncosted wards of Aveland and Dole Wood.

Details of the SKDC candidates and where they are standing can be found here.

In Rutland, five County Wards are uncontested, meaning there will be no County Council votes in these areas.

They are Exton,Greetham, Normanton, Oakham North West, Ryhall and Casterton.

Details of the Rutland County Council candidates and where they are standing can be found here.

The vast majority of parish or town councils are not having contested elections.

In South Kesteven, those having contested elections are: Bourne Town Council- Dyke Fen ward, Pointon and Sempringham Parish, Castle Bytham Parish, Stamford Town Council- St Mary’s Ward, Fulbeck Parish, Tallington Parish, Hougham Parish and Welby Parish.

In Rutland, there are three contested Town and Parish council elections.

They are: Oakham South Ward of Oakham Town Council, Uppingham Town Council and Wing Parish Council

The Stamford Mercury will have comprehensive coverage, including live reports, from the count at South Kesteven from 10pm tonight.

Tomorrow (Friday), from 10am, The Stamford Mercury will also be reporting live from the count the results of the Rutland County Council elections.