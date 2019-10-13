The biggest beer festival of the year in Rutland and South Kesteven takes place in Grantham next week.

Members of Peterborough area Camra (which covers Stamford and the Deepings) along with fellow Camra members from Rutland, will be attending the festival at the magnificent St Wulfram's Church.

Rutland and Bourne have staged their own real ale festivals this year, but Stamford missed out on its own bash this year, which typically takes place at the Jolly Brewer.

Therefore, organisers of the Grantham event expect their festival will be of much more interest to Stamford beer and cider lovers than usual.



The 2019 Land of Hops and Glory event will be the second time that the church and Grantham Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) have combined forces to put on the festival.

It runs from Thursday, October 17, to Saturday, October 19, and is open from noon until 11pm each day.

This year there will be 80 real ales on offer together with 30 ciders and perries, The Gin Bar, mead and mulled cider and the return of the popular Prosecco Bar.



Rector of St Wulfram’s Church Father Stuart Cradduck said: “I really think this is one of the best beer festivals in the Midlands, if not the country, and we are looking forward to welcoming the people of Grantham into their most iconic, beautiful and special building in the town yet again.

“The beer festival is just one of the ways in which we throw open the doors and welcome people into this sacred space on their own terms. We sincerely hope that St Wulfram’s is viewed by everyone as their church, and is a place in which all are proud to call their own.”



Music also plays an important part at the festival with a different musical theme every night. From 7pm there will be a Folky Thursday, a Party Friday with Busk till Dawn, and a Funky Saturday with music by Daft Funk.

The entrance prices are the same as last year, but to speed things up at the bar there will be a token system. Prices before 7pm are £3 for non-CAMRA membersand £1 for members with a £2 glass deposit and drinks tokens which add up to £10 per person. After 7pm, non-CAMRA members pay £5 and members £3. Entry is a total of £10 with a glass deposit of £2 and drinks tokens included. Under-18s gain free entry but will be required to hire a glass at £2.



Festival-goers will be able to buy more tokens at various points around the church.

Rob Hamnett-Day, chairman of Grantham CAMRA, said: “The actual entry fee is the same as last year, however to make getting into the festival quicker we have mirrored other local festivals and made it a single transaction. We will also be taking card payments as well for the first time to help make things quicker for all attending the festival.”