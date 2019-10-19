The newly-elected leader of South Kesteven District Council Kelham Cook has been shortlisted in the 2010 Councillor Achievement Awards from the Local Government Information Unit think tank.

Coun Cooke (Con-Casewick) is shortlistedin the finance and economic development category.

This award is for championing innovative and sustainable financial strategies within their council, supporting local economic growth or contributed to an efficient and entrepreneurial work culture within the council.

Kelham Cooke

Council chairman Jacky Smith (Con-Grantham St Wulfram’s) has been shortlisted in the Community Champion category.