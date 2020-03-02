Just one member of South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) voted against the Conservative administration’s proposed budget for the coming financial year.

Coun Lee Steptoe (Lab) described the financial plan as a “package of continued cuts, price hikes and internal uncertainty”.

But his was the only voice of dissent as the other 42 councillors voted overwhelmingly to back the budget at Monday’s full council meeting in Grantham.

It means that from April SKDC’s share of the council tax bill will rise by £5 to £163.62 for a Band D property to help the authority balance its books and continue to fund vital services.

Coun Adam Stokes, cabinet member for finance and resources, told the meeting a consultation had concluded that 39 per cent of respondents backed the tax hike.

“[They] appreciated that an increase was necessary to enable the council to continue to provide quality services and deliver its corporate ambitions,” he said.

Car parking charges are also set to increase in the district for the first time in 10 years to allow the council to invest in car parks.

Council leader Kelham Cooke said: “That money has to come from somewhere, and it is right that some of this cost should be borne by those who use the facility.”

Highlighting a number of money-saving initiatives, Coun Stokes said SKDC had made the “bold decision” to take back control of the grounds maintenance service by creating an arms-length company, EnvironmentSK.

This enables it to generate income to reinvest by attracting customers from the private and public sector.

“That decision is already delivering results,” he said. “Whilst is it too early for me to announce figures, I can safely say that in its first year, EnvironmentSK is certainly more than washing its own face.”

The council had also decided to relocate another of its arms-length companies, InvestSK, to its offices on St Peter’s Hill to reduce overheads. This meant it could slash InvestSK’s budget from £1.4 million to £540,000.

Investment plans in the budget include a new all-weather sports pitch in the Deepings after the existing facility had to be closed in December due to health and safety concerns.

A new pitch - to be used solely for football - will be created with the council coughing up £200,000, bolstered by £650,000 of external funding.

Coun Stokes told the meeting that “financial prudence” had meant that the council’s reserves - or back-up funds - were high when compared to other authorities.

“However we are not resting on our laurels and will continue the focus and energy on becoming financially self-sustainable by reducing costs, identifying new income streams and achieving savings and efficiencies,” he added.

Coun Cooke added: “It is, undoubtedly, a rapidly changing world but here in South Kesteven I truly believe that we are ahead of the curve in our ambitions and our determination to seek financial independence and grow our local economy.”

Coun Steptoe, however, drew attention to a number of perceived issues with the budget, saying it was a direct product of national Tory austerity.

Ward members’ grants are to be slashed in half, from £1,000 to £500 per councillor, while the community grant stands to be hacked by a third.

“This is cutting funding for the most vulnerable in our district,” he said.

A planned contribution of £15,000 to food banks was a “drop in the ocean” and he questioned the need to spend £850,000 on refurbishing the council offices.

“Yet another management restructure is on the cards too,” he said. “I can only begin to imagine what this is doing to staff morale.”

