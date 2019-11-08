A BP service station with Marks and Spencer convenience store can be defended at an appeal.

Sylvia Bland, the head of development management for South Kesteven District Council, made the comment in a report for next Wednesday meeting of planning committee, which will once again consider the application for the scheme on the A15 Market Deeping bypass.

Councillors opposed the project at its last meeting on October 16, saying the site had poor and unsafe access, especially for pedestrians from Market Deeping, who would have to cross a busy by-pass. The site was also a outside Market Deeping on a greenfield site in open countryside.

The site for the planned BP and Marks and Spencer. (21023398)

Members were given five days ‘cooling off’ after the meeting to reaffirm their opposition, which will see the application come before committee again.

Planning officers recommend approval, citing the 25 jobs it would bring, adding it would bring a high-quality and modern facility with an acceptable impact on the character of the area.