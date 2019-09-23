The leader of South Kesteven District Council, Matthew Lee, is to address councillors about quitting his role as leader this week.

Coun Lee (Con- Stamford St Mary's) resigned as leader of the ruling Conservative group in April, leading to his deputy Kelham Cooke taking over as acting council leader and being elected leader of the Conservative group.

The moves follow the departure of former SKDC chief executive Aidan Rave and other senior managers at the council.

Matthew Lee and Kelham Cooke

The youthful leader, who took the role in a 'coup' just over two years ago, was also reported to be ill.

Opposition councillors also said Coun Lee was 'shaken' by him almost failing to be re-elected in the May council elections and being beaten by Liberal Democrat Harrish Bisnauthing.

Coun Lee has never commented publicly about his resignation as leader of the ruling Tories but at this Thursday's meeting of the full council is due to give a statement.

Aidan Rave

After the statement, the whole council will then elect a new leader, expected to be Coun Cooke.

A new cabinet will then be announced, and councillors will then be appointed to committees and outside bodies.

In other business, the meeting is recommended to declare a 'climate emergency.'

Ashley Baxter

Coun Ashley Baxter (Ind-Market and West Deeping) will also present his own 'climate emergency' motion.

Coun Virginia Moran (Ind-Market and West Deeping) will also propose a motion to ensure no SKDC 'assets' are used by the Belvoir Hunt, who should also clear up any mess following their Boxing day meets in Grantham.

Charmaine Morgan

Coun Charmaine Morgan (Lab- Grantham St Vincent's) also has a motion calling on the council to prepare an impact assessment about Brexit.

Members of the public also have 45 minutes to quiz councillors.

The meeting starts at 1pm on Thursday September 26 at the Council Chamber - South Kesteven House, St Peter's Hill, Grantham.