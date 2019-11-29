South Kesteven District Council has begun advertising for a replacement chief executive.

This follows the sudden departure of Aidan Rave in July “to pursue new ventures.”

No other reason was given but sources said he had a ‘big row’ with former council leader Matthew Lee.

Matthew Lee, Aidan rave and Kelham Cooke (22694154)

Mr Rave’s departure was also said to be a factor in Coun Lee’s own sudden resignation as leader in August.

Mr Rave reportedly left with a pay-off of £75,000 but SKDC declined to comment on this, despite a Freedom of Information Request from the Mercury.

Advertising the vacancy, which pays up to £127,000, current council leader Kelham Cooke said on the SKDC website: “There is a strong sense that the Council is at the beginning of a new chapter. And I’m eager to work closely with the new Chief Executive to make things happen quickly.”

He also said: “Our new Chief Executive will be a visible and dynamic leader within the organisation, and will work to ensure that there is both clarity and consistency of purpose in all we do.”

Local government recruitment consultancy firm Solace in Business is helping the council with the recruitment process.

Its advertisement said: "Our new chief executive will play a key role in shaping a modern and innovative local authority, that is well placed to support the sustainable development of the district."

It added: "Your experience to date will already have shown you to be a credible and proven senior leader, who can assure, collaborate and influence, and quickly win the confidence of others."

The deadline for applications is given as December 9.

The move comes as Lincolnshire County Council is expected to find a successor on Wednesday to former CEO Keith Ireland, who left the county council a year ago.

Mr Ireland left the council after four months with a reported £133,875 pay-off.

