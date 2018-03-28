South Kesteven District Council and Rutland County Council to share directors

Rutland County Council and South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) are to trial the sharing of two director roles as part of a new partnership working agreement.

Rutland County Council and SKDC have similar senior management structures, with directors at both authorities who oversee the delivery of services such as IT, customer services, finance and legal and corporate governance.

Having provided interim support to SKDC in recent months, Rutland County Council’s Director for Resources, Debbie Mogg, will take on the strategic management of these services for both local authority areas as part of an extended trial until June 2018. During this time work will be undertaken to explore making this arrangement permanent.

In addition, SKDC’s Strategic Director for Growth and Development, Major Projects and Property Development, Steve Ingram, will work with Rutland County Council over a 12-month period to update the structure of its Places Directorate.

Helen Briggs, Chief Executive of Rutland County Council, said: “Rutland County Council and SKDC already work closely together in a number of service areas, including planning policy and the provision of certain IT systems. This is an opportunity to trial a new way of working at a senior management level that will create savings and improve resilience for both authorities and could lead to closer and even more effective partnership working in future.”

Aidan Rave, Chief Executive of SKDC, said: “We have very much appreciated the support of Rutland County Council’s Director for Resources over the past few months. The arrangement is working well and we are pleased to be able to reciprocate by offering the extensive experience of our Strategic Director for Growth and Development, Steve Ingram, over the coming year.”