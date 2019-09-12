Plans for a “depressing, rather bland” 76-home development in Deeping St James have been approved by councillors.

The planning committee of South Kesteven District Council backed the scheme from Linden Homes, which are part of a 145-home development approved at outline stage last year.

They concern the eastern side of the scheme, set to be accessed from Linchfield Road and Burchnall Close.

Artists impression of the homes (16445598)

The designs have been amended since it was originally submitted.

Ward Member Phil Dilks (Ind-Deeping St James) said it had been a “controversial application”.

Coun Dilks acknowledged “a lot of work” had been done but felt the design was “rather depressing, and bland”.

He, along with other concerned speakers said it was “crucial” that the proposed East to West cycleway, which runs alongside an existing footpath, should be 3m wide.

Coun Dilks said: “It goes towards schools, supermarkets, Tesco, and people will, I hope, use it as a main thoroughfare to get to facilities in Market Deeping.”

Concerns were also raised around wanting local materials used in the build, tandem parking and the safety of certain features.

Coun Judy Stevens (Con-Deeping St James) said: “This is the first development Deeping St James has had for some time. People have been used to looking at green fields and this is an incursion to one of those green fields. We’d like this to be the best it could possibly be.”

A Linden Homes representative said the cycleway running alongside an existing footpath could not be merged due to the path being on Internal Drainage Board land.

She said IDB constraints, though relaxed, had caused issues.

“It’s been a balance to achieve what all consultees want. We do feel the layout as it is complies with the condition supporting a footpath and cycleway.”

Approving the application, councillors applied a condition asking for it to be widened and for “natural stone” to be used in some plots.