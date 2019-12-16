South Kesteven District Council has ‘no objections’ to a special needs school at Bourne being made bigger.

Lincolnshire County Council seeks to extend Willoughby School in South Road by an extra 68 places, as part of a larger scheme to create 500 special needs places across the county.

The county council is the planning authority in determining its application but it has sought the views of the district council over a proposed two-storey building to the north and west of existing school buildings.

SKDC (24091171)

The district told the county that any permission should adhere to a construction management plan, travel plan and mitigation measures for archaeology and ecology should be secured. Work on the scheme is due to start in Spring.

Read more BourneEducationPoliticsStamford