The Stamford Service Centre may close in Maiden Lane and relocate to the Town Hall.

That was one of the options raised by Coun Kelham Cooke (Con) at a meeting of district councillors on Wednesday.

His comment came as Stamford councillor Mike Exton (Con) said the existing centre was “not fit for purpose.”

Coun Cooke, who is SKDC deputy leader and represents the Casewick ward, told the Rural Overview and Scrutiny Committee the council leased the building, but SKDC does own other buildings in town.

He raised the prospect of the same services being offered in Stamford Town Hall, leading Coun Exton, who is also a town councillor, to say this wouldn’t work.

Coun Cooke agreed the existing building was “in a poor state” and he wanted SKDC to improve its service centres across the district, including the Deepings. Any changes would go through a consultation process with councillors and the

public.

The issue was raised as Coun Cooke was presenting to members on how the council was ‘transforming’ itself by using more technology and also becoming more commercial.

SKDC planned to spend £200,000 on new servers and related IT equipment, to prevent ‘decades old’ systems from breaking down.

SKDC is increasing its ‘engagement’ with residents through social media and it will have a new website later this year.

The council also seeks to shift more services online, but this would free up staff from more routine processes that can be easily automated, to give a more personalised, face-to-face service to those who want or need it. People would not lose their jobs.

Coun Cooke said he accepted some people do not want to deal with council matters online, which was why it has service centres.

Coun Exton said many people still prefer to pay their council tax over the counter.

Coun Cooke responded: “Of course, we want to work with residents. We don’t want to isolate them. It’s about improving customer

service.”