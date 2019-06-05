South Kesteven District council in £100,000 switch to LED street lights
A long-awaited move to using energy efficient street lights is set for a boost from South Kesteven District Council.
The council's cabinet on Tuesday is recommended to approve a plan to set aside £100,000 from its invest to save fund to speed up a programme of converting council street lights to LED replacements.
SKDC currently operates 3593 General Fund street lights, which cost £121,000 a year to run in energy costs, plus a further £50,000 a year in maintenance and £30,000 a year to cover vandalism.
The council also operates a further 303 Housing Revenue Account street lights, which are managed under another contract.
A council report says replacing their existing 35 and 36 watt bulbs with LED units, will cut the energy bill by 65 per cent, with a further reduction in their annual maintenance costs due to LED lights having a much longer lifespan of 15-20 years.
The report said various options concerning the future of street lights had been considered, ranging from the current ad-hoc replacement strategy, with no extra investment, right through to a one-off investment of £1.1 million to replace all street lights with LED.
Spending £100,000 upfront on LED lights would release savings for reinvestment in future years, and help accelerate the replacement programme. Though there would be a financial return, the main driver is to reduce the council's carbon footprint and enhance the lighting of towns and villages.
