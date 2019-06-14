Staff at South Kesteven District Council say the council is becoming a better employer.

A council staff survey reports growing levels of satisfaction from employees over issues as diverse as organisational engagement, career development, leadership, feeling valued, cross team working and overall employee satisfaction.

However, improvements were typically needed.

A council report this month said SKDC would undertake projects to improve engagement, career development and other programmes.

It spoke of ‘a period of change’ at the council through a new corporate strategy and SKDC implementing digital change. Changes at St Peter’s Hill will also affect staff working there.

The report continued: “The roll out of agile working solutions continues and this will provide greater flexibility for staff to work in different areas as required. This also enhances the opportunities to work from home which will have a positive impact on staff.”

The council would undertake measures to improve engagement and ‘reward and recognition’ would feature significantly in 2019-20 to further improve matters there, following a recent pay rise for lower salaried staff. Line managers would also undertake further training.

The report added: “Employee satisfaction remains high at the council. The council is going through a period of change and should seek to maintain the level of employee satisfaction during this period.”