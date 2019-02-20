Proposals for a multi-media screen to bring local, national, and international events from sport to film into every corner of the district are being considered by South Kesteven District Council.

The council will consider whether to purchase a large screen that can be scaled down to fit any venue or location as part of its drive to develop the cultural scene in the district.

The possible purchase was revealed in budget proposals for 2019/20 for the council, which have yet to be confirmed.

SKDC says the screen would add to the appeal of major regional events such as Grantham’s Gravity Fields Festival, and Stamford’s Georgian Festival, but could also be used for a summer film season at outdoor venues across South Kesteven, which could generate an income to offset part of the initial cost of the screen.

The idea has been welcomed by Samantha Smith, Senior Rural Officer Community Facilities with Community Lincs, a county-wide charity that works to reduce rural isolation. She said: “Rural communities face many disadvantages in accessing public amenities and services that are taken for granted in urban areas.”

The Leader of South Kesteven District Council, Councillor Matthew Lee, said: “We are very much committed to ensuring rural parts of the district do not miss out on opportunities to enhance their community events and equipment such as a large multi-media screen would add to our offer.

“Film screenings, for example, would create important opportunities for local residents and visitors to come together and help build a stronger sense of community.”

SKDC was last year asked if big screens would be provided to show England’s games in the latter stages of the European Football Championships, but the hire costs were too expensive.

“Purchasing a screen means it could be used to show major sporting events throughout the district without having to pay significant hire costs each time,” said Councillor Lee. “It could also be used to show live broadcasts of events of national significance.

“Having our own equipment would allow us to plan ahead for all sorts of events, from our large festivals to parish fetes and fairs.

“We know that heritage, the arts, sport and the sciences are interwoven, and we are always exploring opportunities to link them through festivals, our buildings and facilities and information sharing.”

Samantha Smith added: “I welcome the scheme from South Kesteven District Council giving an improved access to cultural activities and entertainment in rural areas.

“Through our work with rural communities, Community Lincs knows that there are a lot of people out there who could benefit from going along to these events and making connections in their local community to help tackle loneliness and rural isolation.

“These activities will bring people together, get them talking and engaged with what’s going on around them and hopefully help them build connections within their own community but also with wider national events.”