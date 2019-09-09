70 homes recommended for approval at Colsterworth
Plans for 70 homes close to the A1 between Grantham and Stamford are recommended for approval.
Quality Solicitors, which cares for the estate of the late Susan Goffin, wants to build the properties on an 11-acre site north ofthe roundabout on Bourne Road in Colsterworth.
Their application comes before this Wednesday's meeting of South Kesteven District Council's planning committee.
A report to councillors attending the meeting said: "Although the proposal would extend the village beyond the existing built up area, the site is well contained by urbanising features including the existing built up area.
“[It] would appear as a logical extension to the village rather than a prominent encroachment into open countryside.”
The site is currently an agricultural field and a landscaped bund has been proposed which would be planted with wild-flowers in a bit to improve the look of the area and build a habitat for wildlife.
Statutory consultees have asked for £347,955 towards education facilities, £46,200 towards health facilities and around £46,872 of children’s play equipment.
A total of 24 homes would be classed as affordable.
