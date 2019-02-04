South Kesteven District Council marks LGBT History Month 2019
South Kesteven District Council is flying the rainbow flag at Bourne Corn Exchange to mark LGBT History Month throughout February.
Council leader Matthew Lee said: "We are proud to fly the rainbow flag in South Kesteven to recognise LGBT History Month.
"The flag-raising is a symbol of the Council’s support for the LGBT community and to celebrate and recognise the achievements and rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people."
The flag will also be flying outside the Guildhall in Grantham, where Coun Lee and the Cabinet Member for Communities, Health, Wellbeing and Skills, Cllr Jacky Smith, performed a flag raising ceremony.
A council spokesman said Stamford has no flagpole for the town to join in.
