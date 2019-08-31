Fewer staff at South Kesteven District Council
Staff numbers at South Kesteven District Council have dropped by 26 over the past year.
SKDC had 594 permanent and fixed term staff on August 1 compared with 620 last August.
The number of full-time equivalents dropped from 556 to 542 over the same period.
SKDC recruited 74 employees in 2018/19 with 104 leaving it. The 14 per cent labour turnover rate compares with a local government average of 13 per cent.
A report, prepared for Wednesday’s meeting of employment committee, said: “SKDC continues to have a strong mixture of new starters and long serving employees. This provides a healthy mixture of fresh ideas and institutional knowledge.”
In addition, 51 per cent were aged over 50, with a fifth of staff there for more than 20 years. But this meant SKDC was at risk of absences from physical injuries and it losing skills and
knowledge.
Recruitment has shifted from being solely based around qualifications and experience towards a candidate’s values and behaviours to highlight applicants with ‘the best fit’.
